Anger Damages the Immune System; CBCD Examines the Medical Evidence

Anger is bad for your health. It damages the immune system. Dr. Brod and colleagues wrote in a study that “four fundamental emotional responses: anger, anxiety, mirth and relaxation … are shown to be either detrimental or beneficial to a patient's health dependent on the context and duration of the emotion.” (1) Dr. Brod and colleagues are from the William Harvey Research Institute, Barts and the London School of Medicine and Dentistry at the Queen Mary University of London. Another study found that "anger is bad for your health". (See TheAustralian.com.au, from March 14, 2014) (2)



In that study, Dr Ramlakhan said that after an outburst of anger, an individual can tell if it is at damaging levels when "you feel sick and anxious, and can’t eat (or if) your energy is either super high or rock bottom, especially in the late afternoon, so you rely on caffeine to keep you going. You may get ill 24 to 48 hours after going on holiday, which is when the effects of adrenalin start to wear off, which may have been masking a poor immune system, leaving your weary body more vulnerable to viruses and illness (2)". The Center for the Biology of Chronic Disease (CBCD) recommends that individuals who suffer from frequent bouts of anger take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR to boost the immune system against latent viruses.



The formula of Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR was tested by Hanan Polansky and Edan Itzkovitz from the CBCD in two clinical studies that followed FDA guidelines. The studies showed that the Gene-Eden-VIR and Novirin formula is effective against many different viruses that establish latent infections. These include the herpes virus (HSV-1 and HSV-2), the human papillomavirus (HPV), the Epstein Barr Virus (EBV), the hepatitis C virus (HCV), and others. The clinical studies were published in the peer reviewed, medical journal Pharmacology & Pharmacy, the first, in a special edition on Advances in Antiviral Drugs. Study authors wrote that, “individuals infected with (a latent virus)… reported a safe decrease in their symptoms following treatment with Gene-Eden-VIR.” (3) The study authors also wrote that, “we observed a statistically significant decrease in the severity, duration, and frequency of symptoms.” (3)



Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are natural antiviral dietary supplements. Their formula contains five natural ingredients: Selenium, Camellia Sinesis Extract, Quercetin, Cinnamomum Extract, and Licorice Extract. The first ingredient is a trace element, and the other four are plant extracts. Each ingredient and its dose was chosen through a scientific approach. Scientists at polyDNA, the company that invented and patented the formula, scanned thousands of scientific and medical papers published in various medical and scientific journals, and identified the safest and most effective natural ingredients against latent viruses. To date, Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are the only natural antiviral products on the market with published clinical studies that support their claims.



“Anger elevates blood pressure, increases threat of stroke, heart disease, cancer, depression, anxiety disorders, and, in general, depresses the immune system (angry people have lots of little aches and pains or get a lot of colds and bouts of flu or headaches or upset stomachs). To make matters worse, angry people tend to seek relief from the ill-moods caused by anger through other health-endangering habits, such as smoking and drinking, or through compulsive behavior such as workaholism and perfectionism.” (See CompassionPower.com) (4).



How does anger damage the immune system, exposing the body to the negative effect of viruses?



“In a study, researchers asked healthy individuals to focus on two different emotions – anger and care - while a key immune system antibody, secretory IgA, was measured. IgA (immunoglobulin A) is the first line of defense in the immune system, acting as a protective coating for the cells against invading bacteria or viruses. Stress is known to decrease IgA levels, leaving us more vulnerable to respiratory problems such as colds or flu. The study found that simply recalling an angry experience caused a six-hour suppression of the immune system. On the other hand, feelings of care or compassion boosted IgA levels.” (See aetiology.co.nz, published April 14, 2011) (5).



When people are angry too much, too often, it can create the right environment for a latent virus, such as the Epstein Barr Virus (EBV), to reactivate. “Although normally suppressed, the virus may later reactivate, particularly in cases of immunosuppression.” (See Microbiology and Immunology Online, last updated May 24, 2011) (6).



When the Epstein Barr Virus is reactivated, it replicates and can cause many different symptoms. “Epstein-Barr virus (EBV), also known as human herpes virus 4, is a member of the herpes virus family. It is one of the most common human viruses. EBV is found all over the world. Most people get infected with EBV at some point in their lives. EBV spreads most commonly through bodily fluids, primarily saliva.” (See the CDC, last updated on January 6, 2014 ) (7).



“A few antiviral drugs are available that were shown to inhibit EBV replication in cell culture. These drugs include the acyclic nucleoside analogues aciclovir, ganciclovir, penciclovir, and their respective prodrugs valaciclovir, valganciclovir and famciclovir, the acyclic nucleotide analogues cidofovir and adefovir, and the pyrophosphate analogue foscarnet. However, clinical studies have shown that these drugs are mostly ineffective in humans.” (3)



There are, however, natural antiviral products, such as Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR which have been shown in studies to be effective in reducing symptoms associated with EBV infections.



References:



(1) Brod S1, Rattazzi L, Piras G, D'Acquisto F. "As above, so below" Examining the interplay between emotion and the Immune System. Immunology. 2014 Jun 18.

http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/24943894



(2) Why anger is bad for you. Published on March 14, 2014.

theaustralian.com.au/news/world/why-anger-is-bad-for-you/story-fnb64oi6-1226854026035#



(3) Polansky H, Itzkovitz E. Gene-Eden-VIR Is Antiviral: Results of a Post Marketing Clinical Study. Pharmacology & Pharmacy, 2013, 4, 1-8 http://www.scirp.org/journal/PaperInformation.aspx?PaperID=36101#.VCfZypSSz90



(4) CompassionPower - Anger and Health.

compassionpower.com/AngerandHealth.php



(5) Anger suppresses your immune system. Published April 14, 2011.

aetiology.co.nz/14/anger-suppresses-your-immune-system/



(6) Microbiology and Immunology On-Line - University of South Carolina School of Medicine - Virology - Chapter Eleven - Herpes Viruses. Last updated May 24, 2011.

pathmicro.med.sc.edu/virol/herpes.htm



(7) CDC - Epstein Barr Virus and Infectious Mononucleosis - About Epstein-Barr Virus (EBV). Last updated January 6, 2014.

cdc.gov/epstein-barr/about-ebv.html



The Center for the Biology of Chronic Disease (http://www.cbcd.net) is a not-for-profit tax-exempt organization under section 501(c) 3 of the IRS tax code. The center’s mission is to advance the research on the biology of chronic disease and to accelerate the discovery of a cure for these diseases.