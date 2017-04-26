AngioSoma, Inc. Starts SOMA Nutraceuticals, Inc.'s Operations

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/26/2017 --AngioSoma, Inc., (OTCMKTS:SOAN) recently filed its 10K for the period ending September 30, 2016 and its 10Q for the period ending December 31, 2016. AngioSoma, Inc.'s management would like to update its shareholders on recent progress within its 2017 business plan, including starting operations at its SOMA Nutraceuticals, Inc. subsidiary and retaining Boustead Securities LLC.



After receiving intellectual property in November 2016, SOMA Nutraceuticals, Inc. began operations in March 2017 by retaining a team including Dale R. Greenwald, C.S.C.S. as its president and David P. "Doc" Summers PhD as a consultant working on further research. Mr. Greenwald is a nationally recognized lecturer in the field of Exercise Physiology and Sports Medicine and an internationally recognized author in the field of exercise for his book "Weight Training by Design: Customize Your Own Fitness and Weight Loss Program Using the Revolutionary BAM Superset System".



Boustead Securities LLC ("Boustead") was retained in February 2017 as a "Placement Agent" and to provide "Advisory Services" for the Company's AngioSoma Research, Inc. subsidiary. Management is currently working with Boustead to secure funding for SOMA Nutraceuticals, Inc. operations including intellectual property extension and oversight, and shareholder communications. "We are excited to be leveraging the strength and experience of Boustead Securities as Placement Agent as we begin implementing our 2017 business plan" said AngioSoma, Inc.'s CEO Alex K. Blankenship.



Keith Moore, CEO of Boustead Securities, said that "We are looking forward to working with Alex and her team at AngioSoma as they launch strategic intellectual property monetization strategies."



The Company's management was not able to complete an agreement to bring on Ken Stephenson as its new CEO in December 2016, so Ms. Blankenship continues as its CEO and President. Also, the Company announced a forward split to be effective January 6, 2017 but management decided that it was not in the best interests of its shareholders to do so at that time and did not complete that forward split.



Please note the Company's new phone number of 832-263-2665 and headquarters' address of 2500 Wilcrest Drive, Third Floor, Houston, Texas 77042.



About AngioSoma, INC.

AngioSoma, Inc. (http://angiosoma.info) is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on improving the effectiveness of current standard-of-care treatments related to pharmaceutical or endovascular interventions. Our "end to end" solution will provide interventional radiologists, cardiologists, and internal medicine physicians with both pharmaceutical and or endovascular interventional options prior to infarction or critical limb ischemic events, stabilizing or reversing the atherosclerotic disease.



Our Soma Nutraceutical Inc. subsidiary aims to provide dietary anti-inflammatory, blood thinning, and anti-clotting natural products, as either stand alone or adjuncts to pharmaceutical care.



For pharmaceutical stabilization, our Liprostin™ product for treatment of peripheral artery disease ("PAD") completed preliminary U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") required Phase I and Phase II clinical trials successfully and is entering Phase III prior to approval. Our AngioSoma Research, Inc. subsidiary also owns the OmniCath I & II plaque debulking and vessel remodeling atherectomy catheter which will further support the stabilization of patients experiencing infarction or critical limb ischemic symptoms.



For long-term preventative measures, our Transdermal PGE-1 Patch will provide ongoing treatment for chronic cardiovascular disease by delivery of PGE-1 or Liprostin™ through the skin.



In all, we have a robust product pipeline from 20+ years of research and development, with existing patents, provisional patents, formulations, and trademarks from previously successful products.



About Boustead Securities, LLC

Boustead Securities, LLC is an investment banking firm that executes and advises on IPOs, mergers and acquisitions, capital raises and restructuring assignments in a wide array of industries, geographies and transactions, for a broad client base. Boustead's core value proposition is the ability to create opportunity through innovative solutions and tenacious execution. With experienced professionals in the United States and around the world, Boustead's team moves quickly and provides a broad spectrum of sophisticated financial advice and services.



For more information, visit www.boustead1828.com.



