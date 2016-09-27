Angus Reed Publishes Article on Green Office Space

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/27/2016 --Angus Reed, sustainable development expert, was featured in an article for senior executives on green offices spaces. The article, which was featured on CEOWorld.biz and included Reed's insight into seven factors that should be considered in locating in a green building or development. These factors include suggestions such as locating near transit hubs to checking building certifications.



The article states: "Companies that want their workplaces to be consistent with their social responsibility ethos are finding that locating in a green building or development is one clear way to advance those ideas. Employees, customers, vendors and shareholders are all sure to be excited by an office building or business location that is going green in some of the innovative ways outlined."



Reed has deep expertise in green property development and led the development team for The Hydro Tasmania Consulting building the first Tasmanian office building to be awarded Australia's 5-Star Green Star environmental rating from the Green Building Council of Australia.



Read the full CEOWorld.biz article:

http://ceoworld.biz/2016/09/08/7-tips-going-green-office-location-guide-executives



About Angus Reed

Mr. Angus Reed is responsible for deal origination and opportunity assessments at Lotus Equity Group. He brings his proven ability to pursue complex transitions aggressively and apply sophisticated solutions to the acquisition process. Mr. Reed has a global network of established relationships with private and institutional investors, with a strong focus on the Asian markets. His interests include design excellence and in particular the application of sustainable design solutions to the built environment.



