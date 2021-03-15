ANIL UZUN Announces a New Digital Exhibition

Panevežys, Lithuania -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/15/2021 --ANIL UZUN says " I always love traveling and shooting. Recently, I have been in Urfa, a mystical city that is located in the Southeastern Anatolia and worked there voluntarily for a children's project. I am also an architect and I like combining my work with photography. I took a couple of pictures during my time in Urfa, mostly children and the ancient buildings surrounding the city. I was planning to exhibit them when the pandemic measures will be lifted then I thought, why not now?"



"Urfa is perhaps an ancient city in Turkey's southeastern region. It is known to be the City of the Prophet because Abraham was believed to be born in a cave here. The city is very old, dating back at least 3500 years and is a home to the world's first temple called Göbekli Tepe. I wanted to shoot the mystical aura of the city with the children that our project is aiming to help. " says ANIL UZUN.



"I have an intern, Asl Guzel, and she helped me a lot to curate the exhibition digitally. She created a visual poem with 25 phor-ts of mine. I really enjoyed shooting and installing them together. I hope the viewers will like the exhibition as much as I do." he continues.



You can visit the Urfa exhibition at aniluzun.org.



About ANIL UZUN

ANIL UZUN is an architect and a photographer. He was born in 1968 in ?stanbul. He has been taking photos since 1990 and has been an architect since 1994. He organizes group exhibitions for the underground artists, facilitates projects for independent photography artists and makes their work seen. He also joins the photography projects and presentations with his books. He works as an independent architect for many companies and projects and continues to travel around the world to take photos.