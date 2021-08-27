ANIL UZUN Announces His First Solo Exhibition - "Out Here"

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/27/2021 --ANIL UZUN is an architect and a photographer organizing group exhibitions for the underground artists, facilitates projects for independent photographers, and joins the photography projects and presentations with his work. He announced that he will return back with a solo exhibition in fall.



The show, entitled Out Here, will be the first solo exhibition by the artist. His solo show will be the sixth exhibition at SumaTRA. The exhibition will feature photos by the artist on ideas evolving around identity, culture and resilience.



ANIL UZUN says "In an age of anxiety, I had to say something. The pandemic will be a turning point in human history. We experienced the horror while trying to emotionally, intellectually, and logistically cope with the realities the pandemic announced. In this madness I tried to catch a glimpse into the effects of a rapidly changing world in an attempt to move forward. The uncertainty political, environmental, and technological future shaped our inner lives as I tried to shoot them."



General Information



Out Here | Solo Exhibition by ANIL UZUN

OPENING COCKTAIL: TUESDAY September 2, 2021 | 7PM-9PM

EXHIBITION OPEN TO PUBLIC: TUESDAY September 2 – TUESDAY November 4, 2021

Location: SumaTRA | ?enlik Sokak, No:23 | Beyoglu, Istanbul



About ANIL UZUN

ANIL UZUN is an architect and a photographer. He was born in 1968 in ?stanbul. He has been taking photos since 1990 and has been an architect since 1994. ANIL UZUN organizes group exhibitions for the underground artists, facilitates projects for independent photography artists, and makes their work seen. He also joins the photography projects and presentations with his books. He works as an independent architect for many companies and projects and travels worldwide to take photos.