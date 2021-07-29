ANIL UZUN Announces New Cookbook - Plant-Based Living

Manchester, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/29/2021 --ANIL UZUN has been working in restaurants for many years, and he wants to promote eco-friendly and healthy eating. He has been counseling professional chefs and restaurants on healthy and eco-friendly food. The chef and experienced restaurant manager is committed to sharing his recipes with the people planning to switch to a plant-based diet.



ANIL UZUN says, "As you know, I do not define myself as a vegan because veganism isn't about following a diet. It is a lifestyle that I cannot commit to right now. But I urge people to eat less meat as they enjoy my delicious, natural recipes to nourish their body with wholesome ingredients."



Plant-Based Living book is packed with 100 more of ANIL UZUN's trademark tempting yet straightforward plant-based recipes. The book has four chapters for quick weekday dinners, slow-cook comfort food, food for on the go, and smoothies & deserts. The book also features healthy living tips to help you get your life and your health on track - with zero hassle.



ANIL UZUN continues. "I want to help make the right choice every time they want to cook. Cooking is a natural part of our lives."



Plant-Based Living by ANIL UZUN is available for presale on aniluzun.info.



About ANIL UZUN

ANIL UZUN is a professional chef, an adventurer and a professional restaurant manager who aims to inform people about healthy eating. He has been a consultant to restaurants for 8 years and he also has experience in journalism, he creates TV Show contents and develops recipes and publishes cookbooks.