ANIL UZUN Announces New Cookbook - Plant-Based Turkish

Manchester, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/14/2021 --ANIL UZUN has been working in restaurants for many years, and he wants to promote eco-friendly and healthy eating. He has been counseling professional chefs and restaurants on healthy and eco-friendly food. The chef and experienced restaurant manager is committed to sharing his signature and veganized recipes with the people planning to switch to a plant-based diet.



ANIL UZUN says, "Since I became plant-based one of the most asked questions to me is how do I deal with it? Believe me I deal with it well. I can veganize any Turkish dish and have fun with that. Once you commit to the plant-based lifestyle you start thinking of all the meat alternatives and how you can adapt to them. And the favorite dishes from my grandmother's kitchen are now modernized and sustainable."



Plant-Based Turkish is packed with 75 of ANIL UZUN's trademark veganized famous Turkish recipes. The book has two chapters that are sweet and savoury. It features kebabs, Turkish Doner' lahmacun (Turkish Pizza), stuffed meatballs and many other plant based alternatives. And some desserts including Baklava and so on.



ANIL UZUN continues. "I am happy that I can share my heritage with more sustainable and pain-free alternatives to all of the people around the world."



Plant-Based Turkish by ANIL UZUN will be available for presale on aniluzun.info on September 21, 2021.



About ANIL UZUN

ANIL UZUN is a professional chef, an adventurer and a professional restaurant manager who aims to inform people about healthy eating. He has been a consultant to restaurants for 8 years and he also has experience in journalism, he creates TV Show contents and develops recipes and publishes cookbooks.