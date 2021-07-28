ANIL UZUN Announces New Exhibition on the Photos of 12 Architecture Projects

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/28/2021 --ANIL UZUN is an architect and a photographer organizing group exhibitions for the underground artists, facilitates projects for independent photographers, and joins the photography projects and presentations with his work.



ANIL UZUN photographed 12 architecture projects that aim to help people live more sustainably. The graduate projects are from the Art and Design students that tell stories on a sustainable future.



ANIL UZUN says, "I have contacted many people around the world to get information about the projects from talented students focused on architecture, interior design, furniture design and other building arts-related industries and told them about my photography project. Many of the students have submitted their work, and their colleges and universities also provided me with the material I needed. Me and a couple of my colleagues from the architecture world selected 12 of the works and I have photographed them."



"The reason behind the project is to show the people that the future is bright, the new generation is uncompromising and unstoppable! Architectural technology is progressing and trying to find sustainable solutions to the population growth, the need for eco-friendly transport systems to expand and improve without harming the environment." he continues.



The Photos of 12 Architecture Projects from the Art and Design Students Exhibition can be seen at https://aniluzun.org/.



About ANIL UZUN

ANIL UZUN is an architect and a photographer. He was born in 1968 in ?stanbul. He has been taking photos since 1990 and has been an architect since 1994. ANIL UZUN organizes group exhibitions for the underground artists, facilitates projects for independent photography artists, and makes their work seen. He also joins the photography projects and presentations with his books. He works as an independent architect for many companies and projects and travels worldwide to take photos.