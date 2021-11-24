ANIL UZUN Announces New Photography Book: Landscape Photography

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/24/2021 --ANIL UZUN is an architect and a photographer organizing group exhibitions for the underground artists, facilitates projects for independent photographers, and joins the photography projects and presentations with his work.



Landscape Photography will be the name of the latest book by ANIL UZUN, full of ideas to photographers who could not travel and take pictures due to the global pandemic in the last year. The book will feature tips and photography techniques as well as good examples from ANIL UZUN's collection.



"The book will show the path to landscape photography to newcomers as well as being the bible to seasoned professionals. The aim of the book will be to help the people who want to develop their skill set. I hope the book will offer something new, however small it might be, in the people's photographic journey. And fun is important, you know, don't forget to have fun as you read my book." says ANIL UZUN.



Landscape Photography is out in bookshops and on online bookstores.



About ANIL UZUN

ANIL UZUN is an architect and a photographer. He was born in 1968 in ?stanbul. He has been taking photos since 1990 and has been an architect since 1994. ANIL UZUN organizes group exhibitions for the underground artists, facilitates projects for independent photography artists, and makes their work seen. He also joins the photography projects and presentations with his books. He works as an independent architect for many companies and projects and travels worldwide to take photos.