London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/12/2021 --ANIL UZUN has been an architect and a photographer since 1994 and unlike others he doesn't believe Professional photography is under siege.



ANIL UZUN says, "Some people believe Professional Photography cannot survive the onslaught and rise to new heights, but that is not the case. When photography was a luxury we would not think every person would have cameras on their powerful smartphones. Today anyone with a smartphone can take really great quality pictures. That is why people began to think the role of the professional photographer may be diminishing."



Professional Photography is not just a good camera or the true technique. It requires a true creative mind with a vision to create an image, to capture emotions, and to be able tell a story with a single photo. It is art. And art won't die.



ANIL UZUN continues "Professional photography is far from dead, hence, it is thriving with technology. The talented people have a lot more opportunity to perform their work. I am a professional photographer for a very long time and I am very excited about all of the stunning new things that can be achieved with new cameras and new lens technology."



About ANIL UZUN

ANIL UZUN is an architect and a photographer. He was born in 1968 in ?stanbul. He has been taking photos since 1990 and has been an architect since 1994. ANIL UZUN organizes group exhibitions for the underground artists, facilitates projects for independent photography artists, and makes their work seen. He also joins the photography projects and presentations with his books. He works as an independent architect for many companies and projects and continues to travel worldwide to take photos.