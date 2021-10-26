ANIL UZUN Calls People out to Veganism

Manchester, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/26/2021 --"I am a plant-based chef and have been a climate warrior for a long time. My primary objective is to make plant-based cooking more accessible. Everyone has the duty to help mitigate the climate crisis and create more 'harmony' in nature, and going vegan is the first step." ANIL UZUN says.



The high demand in meat consumption has drained the planet's sources causing huge damage to animal life. But there are some good news coming in such as consumption drops. For example the consumption of animal products in the UK has dropped by 17 percent over the past decade, according to new data.



ANIL UZUN continues: "The reduction in consumption requires 'substantial acceleration'. For this, the governments should take action for commissioned National Food Strategies. Even though the reduction is slow in overall animal products, the beef consumption alone dropped fairly."



ANIL UZUN adds "We need to change immediately. When I first turned my first menu fully vegan there was a pushback from customers. We people do not like to change but if we want our planet to survive, we cannot continue to eat our way out to extinction."



About ANIL UZUN

ANIL UZUN is a professional chef, an adventurer and a professional restaurant manager who aims to inform people about healthy eating. He has been a consultant to restaurants for 8 years and he also has experience in journalism, he creates TV show contents and develops recipes and publishes cookbooks.