ANIL UZUN Condemns the Killing of Danish Siddiqui by Taliban in Afghanistan

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/05/2021 --ANIL UZUN is calling for the security of photojournalists in an escalating threat in Afghanistan.



ANIL UZUN says "Human Rights groups are calling on the Afghanistan government to offer more protection to reporters. I see growing risks to journalists and call for a government investigation into Siddiqui's killing. I am deeply saddened by the increasing threat for journalism in Afghanistan. My deep condolences to the family and friends of Danish Siddiqui."



ANIL UZUN continues, "Danish was a devoted photographer and Reuter's chief photographer for India, and part of the team that won the 2018 Pulitzer prize for feature photography for documenting the Rohingya refugee crisis. I am here calling on the government to offer more protection to reporters. Journalism is under a great threat in conflicting areas including Afghanistan and we need more protection for journalism."



About ANIL UZUN

ANIL UZUN is an architect and a photographer. He was born in 1968 in ?stanbul. He has been taking photos since 1990 and has been an architect since 1994. ANIL UZUN organizes group exhibitions for the underground artists, facilitates projects for independent photography artists, and makes their work seen. He also joins the photography projects and presentations with his books. He works as an independent architect for many companies and projects and travels worldwide to take photos.