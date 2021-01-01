ANIL UZUN Is in the Studio to Shoot a New Campaign by VeganIstanbul

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/01/2021 --The VeganIstanbul representative says "ANIL UZUN himself, a climate warrior, will contribute to our activism by his artistic genius to make our voices heard.The concept will narrate the human impact on the environment and the effects of industrial farming"



To announce the new collaboration, VeganIstanbul will hold a launch party on Zoom. Many activists around the world will participate to celebrate the collaboration and the meeting will be hosted by VeganIstanbul members.



The ANIL UZUN campaign launch party will be held on Jan. 19, the participants shall email veganistanbul@gmail.com to get their invitations.



VeganIstanbul is a group of activists from Turkey that has been working to end animal suffering and encourage people to eat plant-based to save the animals and the world.



VeganIstanbul will create an online experience to emphasize the irreversible impact that animal farming has on the environment. Beginning on Jan. 18, the shootings will feature the "behind the scenes" films featuring factory farming the animal suffering.



About ANIL UZUN

ANIL UZUN is an architect and a photographer. He was born in 1968 in ?stanbul. He has been taking photos since 1990 and has been an architect since 1994. He is known by facilitating projects for independent photography artists. He organizes group exhibitions for the underground artists and makes their work seen. He also joins the photography projects and presentations for good causes. He works as an independent architect for many companies and projects and continues to travel around the world to take photos.