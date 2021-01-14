ANIL UZUN Launches a New Sauce Range

Manchester, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/14/2021 --ANIL UZUN has been working in restaurants for many years and he wants to promote that delicious meals can also be healthy. He has been counseling professional chefs and restaurants on healthy food. As ANIL UZUN works as a consultant to many restaurants, his primary call to the restaurant owners is to introduce health to their menu. To encourage that he tries to make the hidden tastes of Turkish cuisine popular by introducing new sauce ranges to be served with the very delicious and healthy meal recipes.



The new sauce range from ANIL UZUN will feature four fresh pasta sauces, that will be served in the restaurants by professional chefs. The sauces are perfect for the dishes to be served in fine dining, with some very special recipes.



The sauces are plant based to encourage people to eat more vegetables in fine dining. Each sauce in the range is based on traditional pasta sauces with a touch of plants.



ANIL UZUN said: "I've wanted to launch a sauce range to be exclusively served in restaurants to change the dominance of meat in fine dining. I've worked with fellow chefs to develop these flavours to introduce extra vegetables into the special meals."



About ANIL UZUN

ANIL UZUN is a chef and a professional restaurant manager who aims to inform people about healthy eating. He has been a consultant to restaurants for 8 years and he also has experience in journalism, so he creates TV Show contents and recipes.