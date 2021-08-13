ANIL UZUN Launches New Granola Mix of His Recipe

Manchester, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/13/2021 --ANIL UZUN has been a chef for many years, and he wants to promote eco-friendly and healthy eating. He has been counseling professional chefs and restaurants on healthy and eco-friendly food. The chef and experienced restaurant manager has now launched a new Granola Mix.



"My first direct-to-consumer breakfast granola mix will be in supermarkets and grocery stores by the end of August across Turkey. I wanted people to encourage eating better and healthier options for breakfast instead of cereals. I am open to feedback if you will try some." ANIL UZUN says.



The Granola Mix was originally created by ANIL UZUN for his book in 2014, the Healthy Breakfast Club.



ANIL UZUN continues, "My mixture is to be an option for both adults and children with rich ingredients including ats, nuts, seeds and dried fruit, packed with both flavour and healthy vitamins/minerals. It is to be enjoyed with cold plant-based milk."



The ingredients of Granola Mix by ANIL UZUN are oats, almonds, walnuts, cashews, brazil nuts, flaxseed, sunflower seeds, chia seeds, sesame seeds, pumpkin seeds, dates, sultana and raisins, mulberries, goji berries, cocoa powder, and natural strawberry flavouring.



About ANIL UZUN

ANIL UZUN is a professional chef, an adventurer and a professional restaurant manager who aims to inform people about healthy eating. He has been a consultant to restaurants for 8 years and he also has experience in journalism, he creates TV show contents and develops recipes and publishes cookbooks.