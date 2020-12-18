ANIL UZUN Talks About How to Help Musicians During COVID-19

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/18/2020 --ANIL UZUN will hold a meeting on Zoom to talk about ways to help musicians during COVID-19 on Jan, 2, 2020 at 05.00 pm. The meeting ID will be announced by himself on the day of the meeting.



ANIL UZUN, is planning to call out to the people to help the music and entertainment industry that has been affected by the pandemic the most. "The financial crisis makes many entertainment companies, record stores, and musicians suffer, and I will try to show some ways to music lovers to help the artists they like" he says.



Before the pandemic, ANIL UZUN was performing with many international and local groups, and he played guitar for many studio recordings. When the illness hit, it made the music industry stop and so did his job. He was also working as a music arranger and producer, but all of the organizations got canceled, a lot of big venues closed, and nobody knows when they will be open again.



ANIL UZUN says he is going to talk about the way to help musicians and the people in the music industry that rely on events to make money on the meeting. "All of the events stopped, and globally, millions of people have been affected by the recession. There are serious concerns about the financial stability of many music companies, too." at the meeting he will also give brief information about the current state of the music industry too.



ANIL UZUN will talk about how buying albums and merchandise will help the people in music.



He is going to talk about the big music companies that also support relief projects around the world — the campaigns MusiCares, Help Musicians, and the PRS Foundation. He will also talk about Patreon as well.



About ANIL UZUN

ANIL UZUN, based in Istanbul, works as an independent musical arranger, event organizer, and a producer. He is a guitarist and professional in guitar, fretless guitar, and electronic guitar.