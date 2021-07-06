ANIL UZUN Talks About Sustainable Gastronomy Day on Clubhouse

Manchester, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/06/2021 --ANIL UZUN has been working for restaurants and counseling professional chefs and restaurants on healthy and eco-friendly food for many years. He celebrated Sustainable Gastronomy Day, acknowledged every year on June 18, urging people to make healthy and sustainable food choices.



ANIL UZUN says, "Gastronomy Day is to engage people to tackle climate change through their food choices. Gastronomy is a cultural expression, but it's diverse. The diversity in terms of natural and cultural traces of the world and people have a duty to pay tribute to that. We crucially need to enable sustainable development."



The UN General Assembly adopted June 18 as an international observance and Sustainable Gastronomy Day in 2016 to celebrate gastronomy as a cultural expression. For a sustainable future, The UN urges people and the food sector to reduce food waste.



ANIL UZUN continues, "The world is in the grip of a global pandemic; sustainable gastronomy can help the world recover by playing a role in sustainable and agricultural development, food security, nutrition, and food production. On Sustainable Gastronomy Day, we can celebrate seasonal ingredients, help producers in biodiversity, protect wildlife and hold onto our culinary traditions more thoughtfully. With a global pandemic, sustainability is more relevant than ever"



About ANIL UZUN

ANIL UZUN is a professional chef, an adventurer and a professional restaurant manager who aims to inform people about healthy eating. He has been a consultant to restaurants for 8 years and he also has experience in journalism, he creates TV Show contents and develops recipes and publishes cookbooks.