ANIL UZUN Talks About the Reopening of the Restaurants in the UK

Manchester, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/18/2021 --People in England, Scotland, and Wales will soon be able to eat in a restaurant and drink inside a pub with some Covid rules still in place. The pubs, bars, cafes, and restaurants will be allowed to serve customers indoors with a limited number of people.



ANIL UZUN says, "I am very excited, as much as all restaurant owners, staff, and the customers. Everybody has waited so long. The employers struggled much to keep everything going for the last one and a half years."



"Serving will be a challenge, but with all customers over 16 check-ins with NHS track and trace, or provide contact details, I think everyone can safely enjoy eating out. But people must play their part as lockdown eases, I urge people to remain cautious. The restaurant owners shall encourage people to social distance and use face coverings as they are not seated." says ANIL UZUN. "To be honest, I am hopeful that all restrictions be lifted on June 21.



About ANIL UZUN

ANIL UZUN is a professional chef, an adventurer, and a professional restaurant manager who aims to inform people about healthy eating. He has been a consultant to restaurants for eight years, and he also has experience in journalism. He creates TV Show content and develops recipes, and publishes cookbooks.