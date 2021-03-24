ANIL UZUN Teaches Cooking Techniques I: Vegetables

Manchester, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/24/2021 --ANIL UZUN, the award-winning chef will start teaching a MasterClass. He will teach fundamental cooking techniques to help you make the great food in your own kitchen.



"Vegetables are a source of inspiration for me. In this class, I will introduce a few preparations that will let the students enjoy their vegetables in every season."



Cooking Techniques I: Vegetables will be ANIL UZUN's first online cooking class where he will teach his students the underlying techniques of making great food.



"Online lessons will be better than a cookbook." says ANIL UZUN. "I aim to teach people how to go beyond a cookbook. I will teach them how to confit vegetables, make hand-shaped dough, cook it with veggies, and bring Michelin star-quality meals to their kitchen." he continues.



The topics on the lessons will include, preparing cookware, sourcing ingredients, pickling, seasoning the veggies. Also glazing, braising, peeling, pureeing, roasting and baking techniques for veggies will be introduced by ANIL UZUN himself.



The lessons will have 25 classes that will last 5h 27m in total.



About ANIL UZUN

ANIL UZUN is a professional chef, an adventurer and a professional restaurant manager who aims to inform people about healthy eating. He has been a consultant to restaurants for 8 years and he also has experience in journalism, he creates TV Show contents and develops recipes and publishes cookbooks.