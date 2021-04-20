CHEF ANIL UZUN

Manchester, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/20/2021 --ANIL UZUN, the award-winning chef started teaching a MasterClass on Zoom that is exclusive to the people who have the goal to become professional chefs. The famous chef and restaurant administrator teaches fundamental cooking techniques on live broadcast. The live lessons feature a Q&A part where the participants have the opportunity to chat with the famous chef himself. The third class is on pasta.



ANIL UZUN says "In my third online booking session, I will teach my students how to cook pasta. I will teach how to make pasta, I will teach the basic cooking method most often used for cooking pasta, that is boiling. But I also teach my students a few other methods used to cook specific types of pasta. The other methods used will include baking, deep-frying, and stir-frying. I will teach them pasta cooking can be accomplished with a minimal amount of equipment."



"As you know, I have my own pasta sauce range, and in this session I will let my students do the delicious pasta sources with me and help the best sauce to get a trademark and help my student to start his own small business on sauce." says ANIL UZUN.



Cooking Techniques III: pasta will be ANIL UZUN's third online cooking class where he will teach his students the underlying techniques of making great food.



The topics on the lessons will include, preparing cookware, sourcing ingredients, cleaning and cutting, seasoning and cooking.



Pasta by ANIL UZUN will start in May. The lessons will have 9 classes that will last 9h 24m in total.



About ANIL UZUN

ANIL UZUN is a professional chef, an adventurer and a professional restaurant manager who aims to inform people about healthy eating. He has been a consultant to restaurants for 8 years and he also has experience in journalism, he creates TV Show contents and develops recipes and publishes cookbooks.