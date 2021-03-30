ANIL UZUN Will Start a New Podcast on Analog Photography

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/30/2021 --ANIL UZUN is a photographer from Turkey that has been taking photos for more than 30 years. He has been blogging for ten years and has been talking about many aspects of photography in the media.



ANIL UZUN says "The basics of analog photography will be the main subject on our podcast. I have been blogging for some years and realized that I got a lot of questions on analog photography especially from younger generations. There has been growing interest in analog and I wanted to share my knowledge with the people who want to learn more."



"Every episode will dwell on different subjects including which camera to buy, film photography in general, how to develop films, also some technical details including shutter speed, depth of field, focus and so on." he continues.



Analog Photography with ANIL UZUN Podcast on film photography will be covering news and updates with his own experiences with gear and technique. Each week ANIL UZUN will bring on a special guest co-host and discuss everything about analogue photography.



About ANIL UZUN

ANIL UZUN is an architect and a photographer. He was born in 1968 in ?stanbul. He has been taking photos since 1990 and has been an architect since 1994. ANIL UZUN organizes group exhibitions for the underground artists, facilitates projects for independent photography artists and makes their work seen. He also joins the photography projects and presentations with his books. He works as an independent architect for many companies and projects and continues to travel around the world to take photos.