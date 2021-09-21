ANIL UZUN Will Talk About Phoneography and How Does This Affect Photographers

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/21/2021 --ANIL UZUN is an architect and a photographer organizing group exhibitions for the underground artists, facilitates projects for independent photographers, and joins the photography projects and presentations with his work.



"Today everyone can be a photographer, the distinction between cameras and smartphones, tablets have been eradicated. Many people began to rival professional photographers with the quality and software of their smartphones. Any individual with a smartphone can easily take a photo, edit it, and post online on various social media websites. It is good in a way that the people started to be more interested in photography." says ANIL UZUN.



"Sharing the work is also becoming both easy and difficult for photographers. Social media, most notably a photography shrain app Instagram changed everything although the CEO of Instagram has recently announced the app will be a video sharing one from now on. Sharing your work with a click of the button will introduce you to the world in seconds,while you have millions of competitors." he continues.



About ANIL UZUN

ANIL UZUN is an architect and a photographer. He was born in 1968 in ?stanbul. He has been taking photos since 1990 and has been an architect since 1994. ANIL UZUN organizes group exhibitions for the underground artists, facilitates projects for independent photography artists, and makes their work seen. He also joins the photography projects and presentations with his books. He works as an independent architect for many companies and projects and travels worldwide to take photos.