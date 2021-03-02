ANIL UZUN's Signature Sea Bream Goes Global

Vilnius, Lithuania -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/02/2021 --May will be the celebration of ANIL UZUN's signature Sea Bream. The restaurants that ANIL UZUN has given consultancy gear up to bring the perfect dish with customers around the globe. The fish will be served with Tomato Sauce and Saffron Risotto.



"Sea Bream recipe is simple yet delicious. I suggest you serve it with Tomato Sauce and Saffron Risotto. When I first developed the recipe, I did not know that the d?sh would be the one of the most popular plates in the restaurant, but look what it has become, it will be celebrated for a whole month!" says ANIL UZUN.



One vegan restaurant in Istanbul will serve the famous fish meal vegan. With the help of ANIL UZUN, the restaurant created a vegan version for the global serving in may.



ANIL UZUN says "I am very happy that the meal can be served to suit plant-based diets. As you know I am a supporter of reducetarianism and I encourage the people to have a taste of the vegan Sea Bream."



Another restaurant will celebrate ANIL UZUN's Sea Beam by hosting a four-course Sea Bream & Wine dinner on May 3.



The final surprise is ANIL UZUN himself. In one of the restaurants guests will make their own Sea Bream with ANIL.



"I will be delighted to cook with people." says ANIL UZUN. "In fine dining, I serve tried-and-tested recipes that taste experimentation and creativity. The guests will create and experience with me." he continues.



ANIL UZUN's signature recipe, The Sea Bream will be served around the globe in a number of restaurants during May 2021.



About ANIL UZUN

ANIL UZUN is a professional chef, an adventurer and a professional restaurant manager who aims to inform people about healthy eating. He has been a consultant to restaurants for 8 years and he also has experience in journalism, he creates TV Show contents and develops recipes and publishes cookbooks.