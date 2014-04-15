Animal Feed Additives Market Is Expected to Reach $20 Billion, Globally, by 2020 - Allied Market Research

Portland, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/15/2014 --According to a new research report by Allied Market Research, titled "Animal Feed Additives Market (Product, Livestock, Geography) - Global Industry Size, Analysis, Growth, Trends, Share, Opportunities and Forecast 2013 - 2020", the global animal feed additives market was valued at $14.9 billion in 2013 and is estimated to reach $20 billion, registering a CAGR of 4.2% during 2013 - 2020. The increase in global meat consumption has boosted the demand of animal feed and feed additives market. The demand for high nutritional meat that is available at low cost throughout the globe is also driving this market and this trend in the market is considered as the key factor supporting the industrialization of meat production across the globe.



Animal feed additives add value to the animal life and the quality of their meat. Due to positive impacts that the additives have on the animals, the product is gaining momentum across the globe. Asia Pacific and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East and Africa) regions are greatly demanding meat products of better quality to cater to the demand within these regions. The various other factors driving the market are concerns over the meat quality and safety of meat products among the consumers following recent disease outbreaks has compelled meat producers to focus on the quality of feed provided to the animals. The variations in regulations across the globe is having an unfavorable impact on worldwide meat market, particularly in developed and advance developing economies. For example, consumption of antibiotic, which is a development promoter, was banned by the European regulatory authorities due to its adverse effects on the consumer and on animal health. The opportunity for this market is the rising demand for feed additives in the Asia pacific region, due to the increase in meat production and export. For Example, India has started subsidies for meat exporters as an encouragement for animal husbandry industry and thus providing huge opportunity for feed additive market.



Amino acid as growth amplifiers has higher popularity among meat producers as it helps in faster growth of the livestock, expediting their ROI. The amino acid feed additives hold the largest revenue share of the animal feed additives market in 2013. Lysine is the predominant amino acid feed additive currently being used; accounting for about 70% of amino acid feed additives market. Tryptophan, Methionine and Threonine are other major amino acid feed additives. Though antibiotics has been banned in major European countries, it will continue to be the second largest revenue generating segment for the animal feed additives market followed by feed acidifiers and vitamins. Antioxidants and feed enzymes are expected to have notable growth during the forecast period though having smaller market size.



The livestock segment of the animal feed market is segmented into pork, seafood, cattle and poultry. The Poultry segment is the highest revenue generating market among the segments. This is due to increase in demand in developing nations, which is the highest poultry meat producing region. The leniency in the regulations for this market has also contributed to the increase in demand and has encouraged the multinational companies to invest in this market, thus making the market even more competitive.



The geography segment of the animal feed market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA. The geography market is dominated by the Asia Pacific region. This is due to the increase in demand for meat and various animal products, thus increasing the demand of feed additives in these regions. The European market is expected to have the highest CAGR compared to the other regions during the analysis period. This is due to the increase in regulatory concerns and increase in meat consumption in this region.



The key strategies that are implemented by the manufacturers to increase the adoption of the feed additives are product launch, merger & acquisition and partnership & agreement. The most applied strategy is the product launch. With more and more product launches various additives are available in the market that can improve the animal health, meat quality, quantity and reduce pollution. For example, Novus International, Inc. and Verenium Corporation launched a new phytase enzyme product, CIBENZA PHYTAVERSETM. The enzyme is specifically used to extract benefits from the nutritional value in phytate for the well being and improvement of animal growth. The key companies profiled are Addcon Group GMBH, BASF SE, Adisseo France S.A.S, Kemin Industries, Inc., BIOMIN Holding GmbH, Elanco Animal Health, Inc., DSM, Novus International, Inc., Nutreco N.V and Novozymes



