Animal Hospital of Grants Pass Receives Top Review for Care and Patient Satisfaction

The Animal Hospital of Grants Pass has been serving patients and clients in the Grants Pass and Greater Medford area for nearly 40 years. The veterinarians and staff are known for their passion for what they do and their exceptional efforts in helping both animal patients and their owners to receive the highest standards of care.



"Had it not been for the Animal Hospital of Grants Pass in Oregon, my animals would not receive the best possible care," –L.R., five-star review on Google. "I needed to find a caring and loving Dr. for my loved ones and had found a few wrong fits who really didn't care as much as Dr. Webster, Shannon and all of the awesome professionals at the Animal Hospital of Grants Pass, who work so hard to help us. We are a happier family because of their dedication and compassion."



The doctors and staff at the Animal Hospital of Grants Pass specialize in wellness visits, animal surgery, nutritional counseling, and emergency and critical care. Their goal is to assist clients in helping their pet live a longer, happier, and healthier life.



L.P., another five-star reviewer from Google said, "Our young kitten got sick overnight and the doctor didn't know if he would live throughout the weekend. She even called us on the weekend to check on our kitten. Now that is going above and beyond! Every time we go in with one of our animals the staff is kind, considerate, and loving towards our babies. The best animal hospital around!"



Not only do the doctors and staff of the Animal Hospital of Grants Pass go above and beyond to provide excellent care, but they also strive to make this level of care affordable for pet owners. They recognize that veterinary fees can be cost prohibitive for many patients in being able to give their pets and animals the best care, and as such, they do all that they can to keep costs affordable.



The services offered at the Animal Hospital of Grants Pass include vaccines, dental care, microchips, emergency care and surgery ultrasounds, endoscopy, echocardiograms, pain management, hospice and euthanasia, blood transfusions, X-Rays, parasite control and prevention, fracture repairs, and more.



