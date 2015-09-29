Animal House Project to Offer Low-Cost Veterinary Services

Pottstown, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/29/2015 --Animal House Project (d/b/a Chester County Pet Food Pantry)and The Pennsylvania SPCA have formed a new partnership to bring low-cost veterinary services to Chester and Western Montgomery Counties, starting with low-cost vaccine clinics.



Each year, millions of companion animals are surrendered to shelters by their owners. Of these surrenders, approximately 1 million were due to the owners' financial inability to provide for their pet's basic needs, veterinary care and pet food. The PSPCA and Animal House Project offer complementing services to make it easy for families to access essential care for the pets they love.



Animal House Project's Pet Food Assistance Program reduces pet suffering, abandonments and surrenders to shelters by helping pet owners during times of financial inability. The PSPCA's low-cost, high quality veterinary services make it convenient and cost-effective to obtain essential care for the animal members of a family.



The first step in the new partnership is offering low-cost vaccine clinics at Animal House Project's Pottstown Headquarters on the first Saturday of each month from Noon to 2pm.



What: Low-cost Vaccination Clinic

Where: Animal House Project Headquarters, 1055 S. Hannover St., Pottstown, PA 19465

When: First Saturday of each month starting October 3rd, Noon to 2pm



"Love for a family pet has no economic boundaries," said Jerry Buckley, CEO of the Pennsylvania SPCA. "Our new partnership with Animal House Project helps us reach even more families with low-cost, high quality services so every animal can get the love and care they deserve. This partnership is consistent with our strategic plan and is the latest example of our strategy mantra 'Spreading Out to Save More Lives.'"



MaryBeth Yannessa, Board President of Animal House Project, sees the partnership as the next logical step in our organization's mission. "We've focused on helping families with pet food during times of financial instability. Adding access to veterinary services helps not only those families but all the other families who can benefit from convenient, low-cost preventive care for their pet. We're excited to be working with the largest no-kill shelter in Pennsylvania to deliver these services in Chester and Western Montgomery Counties."



About the Pennsylvania SPCA

The Pennsylvania SPCA is the largest no-kill humane organization in the state with three locations, 130 employees and over 5,000 adoptions a year. We are 100% funded by private donations, with no financial support from government, and are an independent organization with no affiliation with other humane societies. The PSPCA's 13 Humane Law Enforcement officers uphold the state animal cruelty code in 23 counties with over 9,000 investigations annually, and our Humane Litigation department prosecutes the cases seeking justice for the victims. The PSPCA's other lifesaving services include wellness clinics, spay/neuter and other surgeries, behavior & training, and humane education. The SPCA's headquarters is located on 350 E. Erie Avenue in Philadelphia. Its Central PA Center is at 2801 Bloom Road in Danville, Montour County, and its newest location is the Fishtown Center at 1546 Frankford Ave. in Philadelphia.



About Animal House Project

Animal House Project is a 501(c)(3) Charitable Organization dedicated to saving the lives of companion animals by keeping those facing economic and health challenges and their pets together through food and veterinary care assistance programs. In 2014 alone, the organization provided 83,000 lbs of dry and 27,000 cans of wet food to families that needed help to keep their companion pets at home where they belong.