Animiz, a Free Animated Video Editing Software for Everyone

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/12/2018 --Introducing Animiz, which is free animated video editing software. It allows students to create animated gifts, animated video presentations, storeytelling videos, and explainer videos.



Animiz can be downloaded and used for free to create professional animated gifs and videos in an easy fashion. Everyone can use this app ranging from students to business owners for courses, events or just for fun. Most features are available in the free plan, but additional features can be accessed by opting for the premium packages.



The importance of videos and gifts can't be denied in this era. A picture is worth a thousand words, which tells a lot about what a video can do. Keeping this in mind, Jerry Fong, the designer of Animiz, developed this amazing, easy to use, video editing software.



The software allows its user to make use of its "drag and drop" feature to customize an animation based on their needs. No coding experience or video editing experience is required to use the software. Everything can be done with ease. The software is quite self-explanatory.



Animated videos can be created from scratch using a blank scene. Alternatively, the free to use online video templates that come with the software can also be used. For free users, there are over 500+ royalty free vector images. They can be used to make a presentation much more engaging without spending a good deal of time.



Since no programming experience is required, even newbies can get the most of this amazing software. Creating animated videos and presentations was never so easy. Many free assets are part of the software, such as images, sounds, roles, charts, SWFs, callouts, symbols and flashes, to name a few. Each of these features allows creators to put together amazing video scenes.



Animation creators can now add caption and voiceover to engage their audiences with their easy-to-understand, interactive and engaging video presentations. The timeline in the software allows the customization of the animations, captions, camera and background. In fact, everything can be modified to meet a particular need.



Animiz offers tons of animation effects that enable creators to add stunning animation effects without any problem. After an animated video has been created, it can be stored on the free cloud space offered by Animiz or can be published in up to 6 formats: .mkv, .flv, .avi, .wmv, .mov and .mp4.



Animiz is truly the easiest but greatly powerful animated video editing software for producing engaging animated videos without spending a lot of money. Creating stunning presentations is just a few clicks away for free of cost.



About Animiz

Animiz Software Co. Ltd. is a world leading software development company to develop easy-to-use but powerful animated video presentation software for businesses, education and individuals.



For more information, please visit http://www.animiz.com/.