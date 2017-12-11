Animiz, a Free Whiteboard Video Software Launched with Powerful Features

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/11/2017 --When it comes to finding an effective way to explain or present a concept in a very simple and engaging way, whiteboard videos have taken the front seat, and this means that anytime, any day, a whiteboard video software remains a crucial tool both in the business and education sectors to deliver entertaining and eye-catching presentations. Animiz at this time is announcing a free whiteboard video software to not only deliver what the software can do but for free.



The Animiz whiteboard video software promises to empower both professionals and newbies to create different types of videos for their specific needs. Irrespective of the user's professional experience using a whiteboard video software, the Animiz software can be used by anyone to create high-quality videos without the need for any prior knowledge.



Animiz puts users' need in mind, ensuring that users find their first whiteboard video creation easy. 'We concern ourselves with the usability of the software and how we can work to improve users' interactivity with the software to allow them to convey the right information to their audience in the most effective way', said Jerry Fong, Designer of Animiz. Having embedded the software with versatile features, the end users require no prior graphics knowledge to create compelling high-quality videos for their unique needs.



With over 300 built-in templates, more than 500 animated roles, 1000+ free images, and over 200 dynamic animation effects, the Animiz free whiteboard video software promises to bring ideas to life in the easiest way possible. Among many things that the Animiz free whiteboard video software can do, it is effective for generating training videos, explainer videos, as well as product advertising videos.



Interesting enough, there is no limit to the use of this whiteboard animation software. Irrespective of the business size, type of audience, and the idea to be represented, the software is capable of bringing any dream to fruition. It prides on an easy-to-use interface, rich graphics content, and allows users to have full control of the work of creativity. It is even more fascinating to discover that the Animiz free whiteboard video software not only helps users to create stunning video presentations but also publish their work immediately.



About Animiz

Animiz is a cutting-edge software development company that provides powerful animated video creation tool to meet the presentation needs of business and education sectors.