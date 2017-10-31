Animiz, an Animated Presentation Software for Making Video Animations

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/31/2017 --Animiz, the global leader in digital publishing & media creation software service provider has announced the introduction of animated presentation software. The highly intuitive software will bring top notch quality and creative graphic/animated presentations within reach of millions of people seeking to make better animated presentations. The software is now available on the company's website for existing and prospective customers to access.



The animated presentation software offered by Animiz will enable businesses, organizations, institutions, video creation enthusiasts, digital print media publishers, private individuals, and more, to create animated, interactive and breathtaking videos with outstanding qualities and remarkable visual content with ease. The four-step creation process which also involves the use of premium quality templates will enable users to enrich and create exclusive content with animated awesome roles. Animiz also offers users the ability to add charts, images and videos to make their presentation superbly engaging.



Following the successful introduction, Jerry Fong, designer of the animated presentation software stated that; "it has been our long-held objective to build something that will make people creators! Animiz was created to achieve this purpose, not just to satisfy the creative capacity of users, but also to make the moment magical and enjoyable for the end-users."



The Animiz animated presentation software is pre-loaded with rich and exceptional features such as lively animation effects, caption and voiceover and a host of other innovative features designed to take the media sector a step further. Some of the notable features of the animated presentation software that can help businesses/users to satisfy their clients through rich media contents and animation editor include but not limited to the following:



- Ease of use – no designing or coding skills required. Simply create captivating and engaging presentation contents by dragging and dropping.



- Multi-task timeline offers full customization and creative controls.



- Free video assets – thousands of sounds, images, symbols, charts, callouts, flashes, etc., to choose from.



- Voiceover play and superb captions to engage audiences and hold them spellbound.



- Three unique flexible ways to publish presentations, and more.



For further information, please download this animation presentation tool from Animiz.com for free.



About Animiz

Animiz.com is the official site of the company behind the software 'Animiz'. It is based in Hong Kong and is regarded as the most powerful yet simple video presentation software in the world. The company's animiz animated presentation software and such other technologies are widely used across a large spectrum of the media sector.