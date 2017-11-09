Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/09/2017 --Animiz Software Co., Ltd announced the launch of Animiz, an animated video making software for creating videos on social media, the newest product in the industry that allows users to create animated explainer videos, animated training videos, product advertising videos and any professional animated videos and even gifs for free.



"Many people interact, communicate and engage with others through animations and gifs, and we have responded to the growing needs of consumers by introducing the newest animated video making software that makes the process of making videos easy, simple and hassle-free," said Jerry Fong, the designer of Animiz. "This is a uniquely designed software made to inspire and captivate the users and audiences with outstanding features and functionalities."



Animiz was designed to make it easy for users to create their own interesting, animated videos for free. Simply drag and drop to add pre-designed objects and characters in blank scenes, personalize animations and publish eye-catching animated videos quickly and easily. Users can express their creativity with its infinite customization capability that allows them to customize their own unique animated videos. They also have an absolute control over their work.



With powerful features, users can create smart and creative videos in just a matter of minutes. Animiz is undoubtedly one of the best and most intuitive additions in the industry that will bring premium quality and creative animated presentations to those who are seeking to make better animated videos.



Just on the early part of the launch of the animated video making software, it has been used to create remarkable video course presentations, product demo presentations, explainer videos, animated gifs, animated video presentations and more. Packed with all easy-to-use features and incredible functionalities, Animiz is an ideal animation video maker for both the professionals and the novice.



Since its introduction on the market, Animiz has been installed for more than 310,000 times online. It is 100 percent clean and secure and allows its users to make an animated video in just twenty minutes at most. This is one of the reasons why it continues to grow in popularity among users throughout the world.



For more information about this animation creating software, please download it and check out more features.



About Animiz

Animiz Software Co., Ltd is the reputable software development company behind the success of this animated video making software. It is the global leader in the development of a premium media creation software that meets the needs of the consumers.