Animiz – An Online Animation Software Designed for Ease of Use

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/13/2018 --Animiz is a very easy to use software that allows novice users to create professional looking animated movies and videos in a matter of minutes. This online animation software is an ideal tool for everyone looking to create attractive and engaging video presentations for their business, events, educational courses or just for fun.



Creating animation videos are fun



The company has come out with an easy to use and highly creative online animation software that offers plenty of features to make awesome animation videos in minutes. There is no need for one to hire any of the specialized animation video makers and spend lots of money to create animation videos anymore. All one has to do is to visit the Animiz website and download the software for free to create animation videos at will. This online animation software does not need the user to have prior knowledge of coding and designing skills to make animated videos.



Features that the Animiz online animation software offers



- Ease of use: No need for the user to have prior knowledge or animation skills to work on Animiz. There are many pre-designed objects and characters offered in the software that just needs to be added to the blank scenes. Captivating and engaging animation videos can be created with drag and drop options and some creativity.



- Free Assets: There are plenty of free assets on offer from this online animation software maker like images, sounds, flashes, symbols, charts, SWFs, etc., that can be used to make creative video sequences.



- Supports multiple formats: The animated videos created can be published as GIF, offline and online videos. The offline videos can be made in formats like .mov, .mp4, .mkv, .avi, .wmv, and .flv.



- Many animation effects: The software comes with hundreds of built-in animation effects that suits the user's video needs.



- Fully customizable options: It has multi-track timelines to provide the user with the full control of the video. The user can customize the captions, sounds, camera angles, background and animations to meet his video needs.



About Animiz

Jerry Fong, the software designer of Animiz, has created the Animiz online animation software to meet the needs of anyone looking to make creative animated videos for a wide range of uses. Animiz Software Co. Ltd. has made Animiz as an all-inclusive easy to use free animated software creation tool to make professional looking videos and gifs in minutes.



