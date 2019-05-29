Animiz Animated Presentation Software Enhances Marketing Techniques

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/29/2019 --Animiz invests heavily in research to produce cutting edge software for entrepreneurs who want to enhance their marketing techniques. They can design various business presentations, explainer videos, product promotions, sales presentations and more to help viewers understand their brands. The company offers a wide selection of software products for all industries. For example, the animated presentation software, is ideal for enterprises looking to expose their businesses to global audiences.



Educators can also design animated presentations to enhance their training strategies. Businesses with intent to establish their brands and lure customers can accomplish their objectives through animated presentations created using Animiz technology. They have plenty of resources and options to help them design captivating animated presentations that will connect and engage their audiences.



Jason Chan, the Manager of Animiz said, "The tools our software provides are vast, and they can make businesses experience tremendous growth. While building brand awareness and promoting their products or services on various platforms, they can use video backgrounds to increase dynamism, SWF images to express their ideas, set multiple cameras for natural transitions and much more. This helps to make the stunning animated presentations visually appealing, more interactive and incredibly informative to viewers."



Animiz has thousands of users and the number continues to grow as businesses continue to explore the digital space in a bid to attract more audiences online and expand their customer base. By using the animated presentation software, users can design more professional projects and increase their presence in the online realm. "We perceived the need, and thought we should give them a push in the right direction," Mr. Chan explained.



"Enterprises no longer have to struggle with finding the right marketing techniques," continued Mr. Chan. "Our software caters to all their marketing needs. We will not only empower them to create stunning animated presentations but will also help them publish their projects and share them with the world."



Animiz provides easy-to-use tools and features that include step-by-step instructions for creating and publishing business-friendly animated presentations. The instructions are easy to comprehend, even by users with no design experience. The software also offers various flexible output options for users who want to publish and share their creations with viewers offline.



