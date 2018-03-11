Animiz Animated Video Software Lets Everyone Create an Animated Video Effectively and Efficiently

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/11/2018 --Today is the world of technology. Technology is being used everywhere these days. In technology, there is the use of tools, machines, techniques, and sources of power to make work easier and more productive and interactive. Technology deals with making things happen.



Animiz animated video software is also the part of technology. Animiz makes it easy to make the video interactive and more beautiful. With the help of this software, anyone can make an animated video at home. In this software, there are powerful, easy to use features and guide which helps the user to make animated videos easily.



With the help of this animated video software, presentation for a business, school, and an individual can be made easily. Animiz works in easy steps. First of all, choose a video template or start from scratch . In the second step, there is an option to drag and drop the objects to the canvas to design the wonderful and beautiful scenes. After that animated effects can be added to play order and speed in a simple multi-track timeline. After that video can be published. There are four options to publish the video like as GIF, to the cloud, offline.



Below listed are the features of Animiz animated video software:



- This software is very easy to use. There are all instructions and guide available with the software. With the help of this, anyone can make video easily.



- With the help of this software, background, camera, captions, animations can be customized. Everything in Animiz is under user's control. It gives a very easy access to free video assets available with this software. Such as roles, images, sounds, SWFs, charts, callouts, symbols, flashes, etc.



- Caption and voice-over is also available in this software the user.



- With the help of this software flexible output can be made. Video can be published in different formats like .mp4, .mov, .wmv, .avi, .flv, .mkv.



- There are many built-in entrance/emphasis/exit animation effects available in this video animated software.



- This software is 100% secure.



- This software is 100% clean. It is safe to install and run.



- This software is free and anyone can download from the site and can start making the beautifully animated videos.



- Subtitle can be added to the video and recording can also be done with the help of this animated video software.



About Animiz

Animiz Software Co. Ltd. is a world leading software development company to develop easy-to-use but powerful animated video presentation software for businesses, education and individuals.



For more information, please visit http://www.animiz.com/.