Animiz Animation Video Creator Poised to Help Businesses Increase ROI

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/18/2017 --According to a 2016 State of Social Media Report by Buffer, 43% of marketers agreed they would make more video content if budgetary constraint wasn't one of the obstacles they faced. In light of this, Animiz has recently launched its new animation video creator, which allows businesses to create low-cost, high-quality video content.



Users can create professional animated content in just a few steps using Animiz. In addition to making it possible for a variety of animated videos to be made, the software can also be used to create presentations and gifs without the need to have knowledge of coding, designing skills or experience.



Animiz provides a complete solution for marketers who want to create advertising animation video content such as explainer videos, product demonstrations, or training presentations. Users can start creating animated videos from scratch or select from built-in templates. The software comes with over 300 templates, 1,000 royalty-free vector images, more than 200 dynamic animation effects, and in excess of 500 animated roles.



In addition, Animiz comes with a number of features, including a simple, multi-track timeline, pan, zoom, and rotating effects, as well as the ability to add voiceover and captions. Users can also add and edit the background of their videos, include music and transitions, and even add subtitles. Finished projects can be published as online or offline video and GIFs, and can be saved in a number of formats, including MP4, FLV, WMV, or MKV.



The wide range of features that accompany the animation video creator encourages marketers to make animated videos that are more interactive and impressive, making it easier to spread brand awareness and increase sales. The software is currently available for free download from the Animiz website.



About Animiz

Animiz Software Company develops easy to use but powerful animated video presentation software for businesses and individuals. It can help to create the videos and gifs with amazing animation effects.