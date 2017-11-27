Animiz Animation Video Maker Launched with Enhanced Features

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/27/2017 --Jason Chan, Manager of Animiz, seemed very confident while mentioning the release of the animation video maker and how it will assist its users all over the world. Animiz, one of the leading software development companies, has presented its video making software in past, and with this new release, the animation video maker has made sure that its users get the most effective, yet simplest, tool to create professional animated videos for various purposes.



Talking about the new software, the company representative mentioned that the major thing which was kept in consideration while designing this software was to provide the extreme ease of use while maintaining the effectiveness. "We know that not everyone is a technical genius, and yet, everyone needs to create such videos and presentations in order to convey their message in an eye-catching manner. Whether it be business, online teaching, marketing, or any other professional or personal usage, Animiz is the perfect tool for all our users to create professional animation videos and gifs in no time whatsoever."



Animiz has been equipped with multiple free assets, including, roles, scenes, images, symbols, sounds, charts etc., which assists the users to create fabulous looking video scenes. With its powerful in-build animation effects and caption and voiceover features, the videos can be given a unique and effective outlook which is bound to keep the viewer interested in it. While creating video via Animiz is simple and effective, the animation video maker has also facilitated the users to publish their videos in six different formats, as per the requirements.



"In its time in usage so far, Animiz has already made a name for itself among the users and the press", the company representative said. It is noteworthy here that users have given great reviews to this tool and have mentioned it as an extremely easy and impactful tool to use and create videos in less than half the usual time.



Jason Chan said that Animiz has always tried to equip it with better and powerful features every single time. "Our users are our priorities and thus we are committed towards providing them the excellence that they expect from us", he said. With the response that it has been receiving so far, it seems that the users might have finally found the perfect tool as an animated video maker for their business and personal requirements.



For more information about animated video making software, please download it for free.



About Animiz

Animiz Software Co. Ltd. is a leading software development company that specializes in the development of powerful yet easy-to-use animated video presentation software for businesses, education and individuals. The software has become increasingly in a short duration, helping to create over 2,500 video animations.