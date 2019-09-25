Animiz Announces the Launch of 3D Animation Maker for Beginners

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/25/2019 --Animiz is happy to announce the launch of the 3D animation maker for beginners. This fully-featured and intuitive software allows users to design stunning videos that make audiences understand and relate with their products. While providing advanced tools for video design, the software is specifically tailored for enterprises, educators, and marketers, among others. Animiz focuses its efforts on developing new and advanced features that make 3D animated videos more entertaining and informative.



Animiz developed the 3D animation maker with beginners in mind. The company believes that they can benefit from adopting the user-friendly tools provided in their marketing efforts. The software lowers the barrier for beginners and makes it easier for them to create different animated videos about their products and brands. It is the solution that various enterprises have been searching for in their quest to design cloud-ready projects that support digital integration.



"We have spent time researching the market and developing more advanced tools that will give our users comfortable designing experiences," said Jason Chan, manager of Animiz. "We will continue to prioritize this by adding and updating the feature sets that will include more functions that surpass the existing innovations in the digital space. We are excited to see that our users, especially beginners, are finding value in what we are offering them."



With a vast knowledge of the ever-changing digital markets, Animiz strives to help its clients gain a competitive edge by using the tools provided to win viewers through video marketing. The company is a reliable resource to users who need a platform for creating and publishing their projects. The array of advanced features can help new and upcoming businesses thrive online.



About Animiz

Animiz is an industry pioneer in developing software that makes it easy to create, publish, and share animated videos online. Its software helps businesses connect and engage with online viewers. For more information, please visit http://animiz.com/.