Animiz Announces the Launch of Its Animation Movie Maker for June 2019

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/02/2019 --Animiz Software Co., Ltd., a global leader in software development focused on developing superb animated video presentation software for individuals, businesses and organizations, will be releasing an animation movie maker, Animiz in June this year. The software addresses several issues users of existing animated movie creation software face.



"We have taken time to study other existing animation movie makers and discovered it takes users days to create an animation movie. Aside from this, users put in so much effort to create the movie because they manually do a lot of things. Our animation movie maker that goes live in June, addresses these issues, thus allowing users to be able to create exceptional animation movies in a short time," said Jason Chan, manager of Animiz. Jason also states that the new animation movie maker will reduce the effort as well as deliver them an out-of-the-box user experience.



As part of plans to ensure users make the best use of the software, the company has produced a help manual that contains details of how to use the animation movie maker. Users can visit the support page where they can access a variety of "how to" guides. Users will also get answers to frequently asked questions (FAQ) on the page. Additional customer/technical support is available to all the customers irrespective of whether they are individuals, businesses, or organizations.



With the help of experienced Business Analysts, Developers, and Project Managers, Animiz now includes so many new and advanced features. The animation movie maker comes with a robust library of online animation movie templates, numerous built-in animated roles, a wide range of scene templates, and many more. One good thing is that most of the features are available to free users.



Animiz will offer the software as a downloadable package, which is compatible with most PCs and made available for download on the company's website. There will be the individual and enterprise version with the difference between both versions visible in the number of features accessible.



About Animiz

Animiz has been at the forefront of software development companies globally for several years now. The company focuses on producing video presentation software that is cost-effective and user-friendly. For more information, please visit http://animiz.com.