Animiz Announces the Release of Its Birthday Video Maker

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/26/2019 --Animiz, a technology company using innovative expertise to develop cutting edge software, is pleased to announce the release of its birthday video maker that strengthens relationships between friends, acquaintances and loved ones. Surprise birthday videos are sincere and fun ways to show appreciation and love. Animiz is officially taking software technology by storm with innovations of software for every purpose. The company brings a host of new software features to the industry that are meant to revolutionize what it means to simultaneously enjoy the creativity in video creation using the most intuitive software available.



"We are proud to have developed a birthday video maker that allows everyone to design creative and heartwarming birthday videos without the need for technical skills," said Jerry Fong, Designer of Animiz. "Our birthday video maker is more than just turning photos into videos. We encourage our users to use lively video messages for more gifting experiences." Jerry Fong added, "We want to do much more than just providing the software. We want to show our users how to apply their knowledge and abilities to increase efficiency when creating projects that reach out to more audiences."



Animiz used unique accelerated software development techniques to offer a birthday video maker that allows users to share memories and experiences that will be fun to reminisce by recipients. With loads of features available, users can twist their creativity a little bit to include stories, quotes, music, compliments, and old photos that will make the birthday videos more entertaining."With years of planning and development, we are coming up with new software offerings that are transforming the way people communicate, engage and interact with their audiences," continued Jerry Fong. "The best news is that we get to share our innovations with our users in the industrial world. We couldn't be prouder of our achievements so far."



Animiz's ability to develop client-based software has enabled users to pass messages across in their quest to build relationships online and offline. Users planning to use the birthday video maker for business or personal purposes can utilize the tools offered by Animiz to broaden their horizons and push the limits of their creative abilities.



