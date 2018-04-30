Animiz Business Video Editing Software Is Free to Download for Windows

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/30/2018 --Jerry Fong, designer of the Animiz, announced that Animiz business video editing software is now available as a free download for Windows operating systems.



Animiz is the fast and easy way to create animated business videos ranging from how-to instructional videos and special event announcements to business presentations and tourism-related promotions. Appropriate for novices, amateur and professional video makers, no specialized knowledge, coding or design experience is required and videos can be created in just four steps.



Individuals can start with a blank scene or use one of the online video templates to create animated, interactive videos with the easy drag and drop functionality. Animiz incorporates a variety of essential, built-in assets and tools in the software that enables video makers to insert images, sound, charts, symbols, SWFs and animated gifs, along with captions and voiceovers.



Video makers have complete creative control over their videos from start to finish. The business video editing software offers infinite options for customization. It combines with a multi-track timeline that allows individuals to customize and synchronize backgrounds, camera angle, animations, transitions and sounds for a video that's seamless and professional.



A variety of output options are available for publishing the finished project online, as an offline video or a GIF to share via social media. Six publishing formats are offered to accommodate a variety of preferences that includes AVI, FLV, MKV, MOV, MP4 and WMV. Individuals can choose from multiple pricing options.



Animiz has been featured in some of the most prestigious print, broadcast and online media including C/NET and PCWorld. It's been lauded as one of most powerful and the easiest video editing software to use with its intuitive tools, providing the multi-faceted elements to create distinctive videos without the need for a costly crew of professionals.



The software provides entrepreneurs, businesses and organizations with access to premium animated video software that may have been previously unavailable due to budgetary or resource limitations. Animiz helps place smaller businesses and organizations on a more equal footing and provides them with a competitive edge. Animated videos are essential for a social media strategy and they're the most popular video marketing style around the world.



The free download of Animiz for Windows provides a wealth of opportunities for individuals and businesses around the globe. The business video editing software enables anyone to create stylish, premium and tailored animated videos that connect with audiences in an emotional way.



About Animiz

Animiz Software Co. Ltd. is a world-leading software development company that develops easy-to-use but powerful animated video presentation software for businesses, education and individuals. The company is dedicated to developing fool-proof animated video presentation software that everyone can use.



Fans can connect with Animiz on Twitter, Facebook and Google+.