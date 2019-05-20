Animiz Can Help Users Convert PowerPoint to Video

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/20/2019 --Animiz empowers users to effectively present their PowerPoint concepts through video presentations to their audiences. Users can convert PowerPoint to video and save their creations in multiple formats that can be viewed on various media players. They can add unique and engaging features like audio narrations, graphics, videos, animations, 3D and virtual reality content and more to make their videos more understandable. For a broader distribution of their projects, Animiz provides users with various publishing and sharing options. Audiences can access video presentations on any electronic or multimedia devices.



"Our software allows users to blend art and E-commerce when converting their PowerPoint files to alluring videos," said Jerry Fong, Designer of Animiz. "They can add more features to their videos to capture their audiences' imagination and appeal on their logical and emotional levels. By creating scripts that focus on informative perspectives, users can compel audiences to sign up and purchase their products."



Since Google updated its algorithm to incorporate video activity monitoring, users can design informative videos that hold viewers' attention longer and bring high visibility on search engines. Users can optimize their videos for SEO and link them to their products, services and websites to compel potential customers to act. Animiz allows users to make videos with graphically oriented images that help audiences visualize data in more exciting ways. This will engage viewers, encourage viral sharing and eventually increase web traffic and conversions.



"We help users convert PowerPoint to video in order to allow viewers to access information easily without third-party applications," continued Jerry Fong. "They can make their projects more compelling by adding stunning animation effect options to enhance their content description and liven their videos. Our multiple publishing options make it easy to share video presentations with both online and offline users on various electronic devices."



Users can use their converted videos as sales tools for delivering sales pitches through video offers. The video sales messages can be embedded on landing pages on users' websites and reach broader audiences through digital distribution. Videos help to build consumer trust, which in turn boosts conversions and sales. By just offering useful information regarding products, users can develop long-term relationships with audiences. Animiz empowers users to make videos that ignite emotions, create a sense of individual approach and also instill confidence to purchase products.



About Animiz

Animiz provides industries with software to design alluring videos that can improve the marketing process. The company has a wide range of innovative software for designing animated video presentations that resonate with audiences.