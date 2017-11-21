Animiz Cartoon Creator Software Helps Users Create Engaging Animations for Their Viewers

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/21/2017 --Animiz Software Company Limited has made a name for itself in recent, becoming one of the most sought-after software development companies in the world. The company further re-established itself as a force to reckon with in the IT industry with the launch of its cartoon creator software designed to allow users create unique and engaging video animation regardless of the level of their computer skills.



Online marketing has been described as one of the most effective forms of marketing. Digital marketing as it is also called is however dynamic and videos have been discovered to be more convincing as compared to texts. Before the advent of software applications like Animiz's cartoon creator software, creating videos used to be hectic and even expensive. This is so as it required some sophisticated computer knowledge or hiring an expert in video cartoon creation.



The cartoon video creator by Animiz however lets users to create stunning videos in 5 simple steps. According to the designer of Animiz, Jerry Fong, the software was designed having the viewers and creators in mind. This reiterates why the cartoon creator software comes with features like elaborate scene templates, interactive camera capturing, expressive animated roles, and stunning animation effects. It on the other hand has hundreds of pre-designed cartoon characters, drag-and-drop video editing feature, social media marketing feature, and multiple publishing formats.



The features allow anyone and everyone to create professional and captivating videos in minutes, with multiple output formats to meet diverse needs.



About Animiz

Animiz Software Co. Ltd. is a leading software development company that specializes in the development of powerful yet easy-to-use animated video presentation software for businesses, education and individuals. The software has become increasingly in a short duration, helping to create over 2,500 video animations.