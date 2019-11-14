Animiz Cartoon Maker Provides a Free Cloud Hosting Service

HongKong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/14/2019 --Animiz recently completed and released its cartoon maker that comes with a cloud hosting service. The aim of developing this cartoon maker is to ensure that publishers can easily and quickly create animated videos and publish the same via an integrated hosting service. It is expected that the newly launched software will drastically reduce the time spent on cartoon creation and improve productivity.



Talking about the timesaving capability of the cartoon maker, it included tools and features that will enhance the working speed of publishers. Cartoon publishers can quickly create and edit animated videos. Apart from being easy to use, the tools are easily accessible to everyone using Animiz. Tasks that are difficult to accomplish with other known software are stripped of such difficulty when users make use of Animiz. The quality of the cartoons is even better owing to exceptional features available to publishers.



Aside from the powerful tools available to publishers, they also have access to a cloud hosting service. Not only can publishers create and edit animated videos, but also they can publish such videos using the inbuilt cloud hosting service of Animiz. That publishing possibility of Animiz's recently launched cartoon maker is a huge plus to the publishing industry. In the words of Jason Chan, manager of Animiz, "We realized that as part of providing sleek animated video software to publishers, we must include a cloud hosting service. The service will enable publishers to conveniently publish their videos, increasing viewership as more viewers are targeted."



Animiz included high-quality cartoon templates in the cartoon maker. As a result, newbies can create out-of-the-box cartoons, just like their experienced counterparts. Though there are paid packages of the cartoon maker with advanced features, the free package offers powerful possibilities too.



