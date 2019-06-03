Animiz Cartoon Video Maker Produced New Sample Videos for Benchmarking

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/03/2019 --In order to inspire Animiz users to get the most out from the cartoon video maker's features, the company has loaded their website with more stunning and interesting sample presentations and cartoon videos. It was just recently when Animiz released additional case videos with various titles, themes and contents. Educational cartoon video presentations with interesting topics on business ideas, fashion, food, culture, tourism, entertainment, etc. were showcased for viewing and benchmarking by Animiz users.



"The design team of Animiz has deliberately prepared this gallery of cartoon video samples. Most of the contents in the gallery were from the published cartoon videos made and shared by Animiz users while some of these were created by the Animiz designers themselves. ", Jason Chan, the manager of Animiz, said prior to the release of the new set of well-thought-out sample cartoon videos.



Animiz is a cartoon video maker with features that are very practical to use. In fact, in just weeks, it has gained over a hundred thousand of software downloads because of how easy this cartoon video maker can be operated. The marketers of Animiz claimed that no coding or technical knowledge in creating animated and cartoon video presentations. This has been proven true through the increasing number of cartoon videos and presentations that Animiz users were able to publish and share at the Animiz website, http://animiz.com/. Interestingly, Animiz-produced cartoon videos are also easy to share and circulate online. This is another feature that will surely capture the hearts of businesses and individuals who are in search of an ideal cartoon video maker.



About Animiz

Animiz is a simplified cartoon video maker that allows everyone to create high-quality video presentations. Today, Animiz has been widely used by businessmen, marketers, academic institutions and advocates to engage more audience to view and interact with every presentation they create through this cartoon video maker. Animiz has also become more popular with its user-friendly interface that will no longer require a higher level of knowledge in coding and designing effective presentation, explainer and storytelling videos. Much can be explored about Animiz at http://animiz.com/.