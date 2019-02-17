Animiz Enhances Video Creation Prowess with the Animated Video Making Software

Guangzhou, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/17/2019 --Many enterprises today strive to take their business to the next marketing level in order to measure up to the competition. One way of accomplishing such goals is by creating animated videos using the animated video making software from Animiz. Video presentations are widely becoming marketing tools for corporates, educators and entertainers. By fusing technology, art, and science, users can create entertaining, engaging and informative presentations that audiences can relate to. Animiz provides a technology that is convenient to use when designing saleable videos.



"Corporate organizations have embraced video presentations because we empower them with free tools to create stunning, but professional animated videos in a short time," said Jerry Fong, designer of Animiz. "With our software, users get unlimited access to all the tools needed to customize their presentations according to their marketing needs. By completing a few simple steps, they can design high-end video presentations for their preferred audiences."



The animated video making software enables users to develop animated videos for e-learning, business presentations, events, and entertainment, among others. Animiz offers a technology with rich features such as decoration effects, folders in timeline, built-in charts and much more. Users can add decoration effects including shadow effects, mask filters, customized shapes, saturation and brightness to give their videos a personalized look. To ensure proper data visualization, users can choose from a variety of available charts for entering data.



"From the many pre-made features our software offers, our clients have no excuse for not creating professional and entertaining video presentations," continued Jerry Fong. "Besides, they can also promote their brands by adding watermarks to their videos before publishing. Our software allows for uploading logos and using them as watermarks to brand the videos. The watermarks become visible throughout the video presentations regardless of the device used by the audience when viewing the videos."



Video producers can download the animated video making software from the Animiz website at no cost. The software has pre-designed characters and objects that can be added to blank scenes through dragging and dropping. Users can utilize their creativity to develop interactive and captivating video presentations that will compel the audiences to view. Free assets like sounds, symbols, flashes, and images help users design sequences for the videos. Animiz technology supports publishing videos in various formats such as mkv, wmv, avi, mp4, fly, mov and much more.



