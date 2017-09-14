Animiz Enhances Video Presentation with New Video Editing Software

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/14/2017 --Animiz, a software development company announces the release of its latest animated video editing software. The tool now has the ability to generate highly captivating extra ordinary video presentations for more engaging delivery of vital information about the latest products and services.



The new tool features 'No Time Fruitful Marketing' an excerpt by a renowned prominent person. With this amazing approach the company allows all individuals to create top notch presentations within a short span of time.



'We are always concerned with the users and the way we can improve their interactivity with tool to help them connect closely with the core business features', said Jerry Fong, Designer of Animiz. With the versatile features provided in the software, the end users without any graphics knowledge are able to generate captivating high quality videos to cater the business needs.



"Animiz's new drag and drop feature along with the other features help a layman without any knowledge of programming to better engage with their prospects whilst eventually closing down more deals." Said Jerry Fong. The ability of embedding graphic intensive features was the most demanded features and the company is very excited to bring this fantastic tool in marketplace.



Animiz animated video editing software also included infinite customization and an intuitive, easy to use, drag and drop feature that gives end users the ability to create personalized presentations making them more engaging for the recipients. The tool has already benefitted numerous individuals and organizations making them utilize blend of interactive features within a short span of time.



With Animiz, a number of sales professionals and other individuals can create multimedia rich presentation that include amalgamation of images, download files, personalized video and a range of other personalized touch to the presentation. Having completed with the presentation one can easily share it with personalized contacts ensuring the deliverability and eliminating the content loss while uploading to other platforms.



Animiz is blended with a proficient team having versatile skill sets. Each and every individual ensure the integration of best possible solutions to the software. The company believes on the tagline, 'You think, we make!'



About Animiz

Animiz is designed to build professional high quality videos in a surprisingly simple and intuitive manner. The company is focused on the principal that every business must have a great graphic intensive video that will provide businesses with greater customer interactivity and enhanced support.