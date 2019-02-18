Animiz Enhances Video Production Aptitude Through the Animation Video Maker

Guangzhou, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/18/2019 --Developing video presentations using the animation video maker from Animiz has never been easy. The sophisticated technology is magical and can work with any music, mathematical formulas, and voice recordings. This makes it ideal for business marketing, educational ventures, events, entertainment and much more. The animation video maker creates engaging video presentations and GIF animations for professional use. It comes with loads of animations and functional effects, backgrounds, shapes, transition and subtitling effects. Users can utilize these features to design fascinating videos that are tailored to their marketing preferences.



"Our software helps users come up with alluring yet professionally designed animated videos," explained Jerry Fong, designer of Animiz. "We offer an intelligible interface and a highly structured layout that makes animation video making a fun experience. With rich features such as video templates, cool camera effects, multiple video assets, flexible output options, and a powerful multi-track timeline, users have many options to design customized animation videos."



Animating products and services in video presentations draw target audiences towards viewing the videos and eventually making purchases. Animiz has empowered more enterprises with tools to enhance their digital marketing campaigns. It is through such phenomenal videos that audiences relate with advertised products. The viewers' interest develops from the impact provided after watching business presentations and explainer videos. In a way, Animiz has had a significant effect on brand promotion and the sales realized by the businesses that have utilized the animation video maker in their marketing strategies.



"Our technology is very resourceful, and can be used for both business and personal purposes," continued Jerry Fong. "Users have an opportunity to transmogrify the art of presenting videos using formula editors, practical symbols, built-in charts, and label effects. By adding more customized effects to their presentations, users can make their brands known to a wide range of audiences online. While the created videos are entertaining, they also are informative."



The animation video maker from Animiz also offers video tutorials that make it straightforward for users to design videos in a short time. The videos can be used for business presentations, marketing, online tutorials, and entertainment, among other personal or professional uses. After designing their work, users can export them as GIFs or save them in output qualities and extensions for ease of accessibility. The Animiz animation video maker is free to download without the need for coding. Adding interactive media makes the videos lively and educative.



About Animiz

Animiz is a renowned company offering cutting edge technology that empowers users to create exemplary animation videos. That's not all, Animiz also provides cloud storage where users can upload their creations and share with viewers online. The videos can also be promoted on multiple social media networks. For more information, please visit http://www.animiz.com/.