Animiz Has Launched a New Version of Its Animated Video Presentation Maker

Guangzhou, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/19/2019 --Animiz Software Co., Ltd., one of the leading software development firms in the world, recently has launched the updated version of Animiz animated video presentation maker. Jason Chan, the manager of Animiz, made this known recently during an exhibition program organized to showcase the awesomeness of the updated software. During the exhibition, Jason stated that the animated video presentation maker now has several unique features which make it an award-winning software program.



Some of the unique features of the software include the ease of use, a user-friendly interface, awesome animation effects and the drag and drop functionality. Another very good feature is the free and rich video assets which include roles, sounds, videos, charts, symbols, callouts, flashes and many more. Aside from these, the caption and voiceover features enable users to create interactive video presentations and the multi-track timeline feature makes it easy to customize the background, animations, cameras and captions. What's more, users of the Animiz animated video presentation maker can easily publish their work in different formats like .mp4, .avi, .wmv, etc. In summary, these features alongside the technical support provided by the company make using the software fun.



It is evident that Animiz has gained much popularity as animated video presentation software in recent years. Going by the available statistics on Animiz Software Co., Ltd.'s website, it is clear that hundreds of thousands of people are currently using the software and find it useful. No doubt, the reason is because of the amazing features of the animated video presentation maker. In the words of Jason Chan, "we have introduced even more exciting features in the updated version of the Animiz and I can guarantee you that users will have more enhanced experiences going forward". Users will be dazed by the extent of work they can do with the software, he further reiterated.



Animiz can be used for different purposes such as creating animated videos and video course presentations. Other things users can do with the software are explainer and personal storytelling videos, animated GIFs, product demo presentations and more. "We have designed it to give both newbies and professionals the perfect video making experience.", said Jason.



About Animiz

Animiz Software Co., Ltd. is one of the global leaders in software development. The company developed a simple but robust animated video presentation maker, Animiz for individuals, businesses, and education. Interestingly, the software may be used totally free. Individuals and companies can visit http://www.animiz.com/ for more information.