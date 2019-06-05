Animiz Honored as a Top Animation Maker in 2019

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/05/2019 --A group representing individuals, businesses, and organizations that use animation makers recently honored Animiz, a revolutionary animation maker developed by Animiz Software Co., Ltd. that changed the narratives among software used for creating animations. Animiz was recognized as a top animation maker in 2019 after a comparative analysis of various similar animation makers.



Speaking on the recent recognition of the animation maker, Jason Chan, manager of Animiz, said it was an honor well deserved. In his words, "The best hands were assembled together to deliver the animation maker. We spent a lot of money on research, in a bid to provide an animation maker that will be user-centered. We are happy to have been able to achieve it, and it is evident going by this honor bestowed on us by our software users". He further advised individuals and businesses that are yet to use the software to do so.



It was only earlier this year that the company launched its updated animation maker, which has become one of the most used animation makers for creating animations. Recalling how the events unfolded on that day, Animiz released a statement as regards the animation maker through its Sales Manager. In his words that day, "We have spent years researching and developing this animation maker because we needed to come to the rescue of a lot of businesses and individuals who spend days creating an animation. With our animation maker, you can get the job done in minutes".



The animation maker has some advanced features and tools that are available to users. These tools are responsible for how fast users create animations using the animation maker. Users can download the animation maker from Animiz website free, and install it on their desktops or laptop computers.



About Animiz

