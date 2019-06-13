Animiz Introduced a New Cartoon Animation Maker with Notable Updates

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/13/2019 --Animiz, one of the fastest growing video creation platforms that let everyone create animated videos easily and quickly without having any prior knowledge of video making, today announced a revolutionary update to its cartoon animation maker. The new update is primarily focused on enhancing the user experience. Animiz loves to hear from their customers, and after knowing existing customer are facing some issues with the software, the team immediately started working on the problems and issues and finally came up with the legitimate solution that new and existing customers will experience in the latest update.



According to Manager of Animiz, Jason Chan, their team dedicatedly studied other available cartoon animation makers in the industry and found out that available programs are not capable enough to build animation videos quickly. If someone needs to make a professional level of video, then the user has to spend a few days perfecting the video. One of the biggest reasons for this is the manual process. Jason Chan further said that we found the real problem and started working on software that can deliver a better and efficient solution. The new cartoon animation maker would minimize the effort of the user while providing an out-of-the-box user experience.



After the update, Animiz has now become an easy and viable solution for anyone who wants to make animated or cartoon videos at a pocket-friendly budget. The new update is loaded up with a multi-track timeline, lively animation effects, flexible output options and many more features that give the user more freedom and creative wings to make the professional level of animated videos. Talking about the price then Animiz is currently one of the most affordable cartoon animation makers in the market. Users can use the software free of cost for lifetime with some limitation, ideal for personal use. Paid plans can be picked for commercial use, and it comes with comparatively more features like no watermark, HD videos, VIP templates, more scenes, and more.



About Animiz

