Animiz Is Launched to Create Whiteboard Animations for E-Learning

HongKong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/12/2020 --Animiz makes the creation of whiteboard animations a free, fun and fast experience. Although the creation of whiteboard animations normally requires a good knowledge of design, Animz has made it easy for individuals without any design experience to come up with awesome animated videos and GIFs. These animated videos can be used for business, courses, events, or just for fun.



"Don't have any experience in design? Don't worry, we got you covered, you can now animate videos or GIFs with a lot of ease," said Jason Chan, manager of Animiz. Animiz has over 300 stunning scene templates that can be classified into different categories including business, sales, indoor, outdoor among many others. Therefore, Animiz allows users to create appealing videos using preset scenes. Animiz also has shapes, characters, icons, and images used in whiteboard animations. This has made video creation pretty easy.



Many individuals find it hard to share their animated videos through different channels. With Animiz, users can deploy their videos through Animiz cloud for free. They can also share the videos through various social media platforms including YouTube, Facebook, Twitter among many others with ease. These animated videos can be accessed by anyone, anywhere, anytime.



These features make it so easy for Animiz users. Animiz has support representatives who help users through email whenever they have any difficulties when creating animated videos. It also has different packages which include Free, Standard, Professional, and Enterprise. These packages vary depending on the number of users using the software, the cloud storage space needed by the user and many other aspects, thus making it more affordable.



The advancement of technology has led to an increase in software-related security issues. Animiz is very secure as it provides full encryption and fraud protection to both financial and personal data. It is safe to install as it is free from viruses. This software has a user manual that can be followed and understood easily, making it so easy and fast to create animated videos and GIFs. An individual can take a minute to animate a video.



About Animiz

With over 360,000 installations in 106 countries, Animiz is the world's leading software development company for whiteboard animations. For more information, please visit http://animiz.com.